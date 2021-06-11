Max Financial Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9,759.75 crore, up 128.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,759.75 crore in March 2021 up 128.88% from Rs. 4,264.06 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.34 crore in March 2021 up 272.73% from Rs. 36.09 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.66 crore in March 2021 down 50.63% from Rs. 139.07 crore in March 2020.

Max Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 2.13 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.34 in March 2020.

Max Financial shares closed at 1,027.95 on June 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 60.98% returns over the last 6 months and 112.85% over the last 12 months.