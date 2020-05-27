Max Financial Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4,264.06 crore, down 40.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,264.06 crore in March 2020 down 40.15% from Rs. 7,124.47 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.09 crore in March 2020 down 127.55% from Rs. 130.99 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.07 crore in March 2020 down 31.08% from Rs. 201.78 crore in March 2019.

Max Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.34 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.88 in March 2019.

Max Financial shares closed at 429.25 on May 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.35% returns over the last 6 months and -3.70% over the last 12 months.