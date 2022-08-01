 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Max Financial Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,271.69 crore, down 44.94% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 06:47 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Max Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,271.69 crore in June 2022 down 44.94% from Rs. 5,942.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.36 crore in June 2022 up 165.97% from Rs. 21.19 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.95 crore in June 2022 up 5.94% from Rs. 85.85 crore in June 2021.

Max Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 1.63 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.61 in June 2021.

Max Financial shares closed at 860.15 on July 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.38% returns over the last 6 months and -22.06% over the last 12 months.

Max Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,271.69 8,959.65 5,942.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,271.69 8,959.65 5,942.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.39 -9.14 34.38
Depreciation 1.21 1.20 1.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -0.43 0.14 -0.42
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3,177.98 8,807.89 5,823.33
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 85.54 159.56 83.39
Other Income 4.20 2.66 1.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 89.74 162.22 84.48
Interest 9.35 9.25 0.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 80.39 152.97 84.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 80.39 152.97 84.37
Tax 11.91 8.97 48.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 68.48 144.00 35.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 68.48 144.00 35.81
Minority Interest -12.12 -26.32 -14.62
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 56.36 117.68 21.19
Equity Share Capital 69.02 69.02 69.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.63 3.41 0.61
Diluted EPS 1.63 3.41 0.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.63 3.41 0.61
Diluted EPS 1.63 3.41 0.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
