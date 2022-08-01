Max Financial Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,271.69 crore, down 44.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,271.69 crore in June 2022 down 44.94% from Rs. 5,942.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.36 crore in June 2022 up 165.97% from Rs. 21.19 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.95 crore in June 2022 up 5.94% from Rs. 85.85 crore in June 2021.

Max Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 1.63 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.61 in June 2021.

Max Financial shares closed at 860.15 on July 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.38% returns over the last 6 months and -22.06% over the last 12 months.