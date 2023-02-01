Max Financial Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,895.52 crore, up 27.92% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 8,895.52 9,316.09 6,954.04 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 8,895.52 9,316.09 6,954.04 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 6.31 11.83 6.07 Depreciation 1.14 1.17 1.22 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -0.13 -0.18 -0.07 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 8,567.09 9,226.47 6,836.85 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 321.11 76.80 109.97 Other Income 2.83 6.50 0.72 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 323.94 83.30 110.69 Interest 9.40 9.47 9.28 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 314.54 73.83 101.41 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 314.54 73.83 101.41 Tax 45.19 12.22 10.48 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 269.35 61.61 90.93 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 269.35 61.61 90.93 Minority Interest -44.41 -10.32 -16.07 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 224.94 51.29 74.86 Equity Share Capital 69.02 69.02 69.02 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.52 1.49 2.55 Diluted EPS 6.52 1.49 2.55 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.52 1.79 2.55 Diluted EPS 6.52 1.49 2.55 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited