Max Financial Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,895.52 crore, up 27.92% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 05:03 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Max Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 8,895.52 crore in December 2022 up 27.92% from Rs. 6,954.04 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 224.94 crore in December 2022 up 200.48% from Rs. 74.86 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 325.08 crore in December 2022 up 190.48% from Rs. 111.91 crore in December 2021.
Max Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 6.52 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.55 in December 2021. Max Financial shares closed at 835.65 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.45% returns over the last 6 months and -12.24% over the last 12 months.
Max Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations8,895.529,316.096,954.04
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations8,895.529,316.096,954.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost6.3111.836.07
Depreciation1.141.171.22
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies-0.13-0.18-0.07
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses8,567.099,226.476,836.85
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax321.1176.80109.97
Other Income2.836.500.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax323.9483.30110.69
Interest9.409.479.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax314.5473.83101.41
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax314.5473.83101.41
Tax45.1912.2210.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities269.3561.6190.93
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period269.3561.6190.93
Minority Interest-44.41-10.32-16.07
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates224.9451.2974.86
Equity Share Capital69.0269.0269.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.521.492.55
Diluted EPS6.521.492.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.521.792.55
Diluted EPS6.521.492.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

