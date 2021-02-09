Max Financial Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8,989.70 crore, up 67.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,989.70 crore in December 2020 up 67.54% from Rs. 5,365.68 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 175.81 crore in December 2020 up 67.09% from Rs. 105.22 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 281.00 crore in December 2020 up 56.71% from Rs. 179.31 crore in December 2019.

Max Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 6.20 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.91 in December 2019.

Max Financial shares closed at 728.95 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 37.90% returns over the last 6 months and 52.44% over the last 12 months.