Mawana Sugars Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 341.43 crore, up 1.58% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:44 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mawana Sugars are:

Net Sales at Rs 341.43 crore in September 2022 up 1.58% from Rs. 336.12 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.63 crore in September 2022 down 84.7% from Rs. 17.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 25.08 crore in September 2022 down 1572% from Rs. 1.50 crore in September 2021.

Mawana Sugars shares closed at 78.95 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.71% returns over the last 6 months and -9.77% over the last 12 months.

Mawana Sugars
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 341.43 308.11 336.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 341.43 308.11 336.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.64 255.63 3.13
Purchase of Traded Goods -0.22 7.37 0.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 314.33 -0.47 292.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.62 19.36 15.84
Depreciation 8.46 8.70 9.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 31.88 22.28 26.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -34.28 -4.76 -11.76
Other Income 0.74 0.85 0.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -33.54 -3.91 -11.12
Interest 8.56 9.33 8.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -42.10 -13.23 -19.21
Exceptional Items -- -0.96 -2.62
P/L Before Tax -42.10 -14.19 -21.83
Tax -10.47 -3.30 -4.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -31.63 -10.90 -17.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -31.63 -10.90 -17.13
Equity Share Capital 39.12 39.12 39.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.09 -2.79 -4.38
Diluted EPS -8.09 -2.79 -4.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.09 -2.79 -4.38
Diluted EPS -8.09 -2.79 -4.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:33 pm