English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mawana Sugars Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 341.43 crore, up 1.58% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:44 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mawana Sugars are:

    Net Sales at Rs 341.43 crore in September 2022 up 1.58% from Rs. 336.12 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.63 crore in September 2022 down 84.7% from Rs. 17.13 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 25.08 crore in September 2022 down 1572% from Rs. 1.50 crore in September 2021.

    Mawana Sugars shares closed at 78.95 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.71% returns over the last 6 months and -9.77% over the last 12 months.

    Mawana Sugars
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations341.43308.11336.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations341.43308.11336.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.64255.633.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods-0.227.370.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks314.33-0.47292.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.6219.3615.84
    Depreciation8.468.709.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.8822.2826.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-34.28-4.76-11.76
    Other Income0.740.850.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-33.54-3.91-11.12
    Interest8.569.338.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-42.10-13.23-19.21
    Exceptional Items---0.96-2.62
    P/L Before Tax-42.10-14.19-21.83
    Tax-10.47-3.30-4.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-31.63-10.90-17.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-31.63-10.90-17.13
    Equity Share Capital39.1239.1239.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.09-2.79-4.38
    Diluted EPS-8.09-2.79-4.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.09-2.79-4.38
    Diluted EPS-8.09-2.79-4.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mawana Sugars #Results #sugar
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:33 pm