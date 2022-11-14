Mawana Sugars Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 341.43 crore, up 1.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 341.43 crore in September 2022 up 1.58% from Rs. 336.12 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.63 crore in September 2022 down 84.7% from Rs. 17.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 25.08 crore in September 2022 down 1572% from Rs. 1.50 crore in September 2021.

Mawana Sugars shares closed at 78.95 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.71% returns over the last 6 months and -9.77% over the last 12 months.