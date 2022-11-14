Mawana Sugars Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 341.43 crore, up 1.58% Y-o-Y
November 14, 2022 / 11:44 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mawana Sugars are:
Net Sales at Rs 341.43 crore in September 2022 up 1.58% from Rs. 336.12 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.63 crore in September 2022 down 84.7% from Rs. 17.13 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 25.08 crore in September 2022 down 1572% from Rs. 1.50 crore in September 2021.
Mawana Sugars shares closed at 78.95 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.71% returns over the last 6 months and -9.77% over the last 12 months.
|Mawana Sugars
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|341.43
|308.11
|336.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|341.43
|308.11
|336.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.64
|255.63
|3.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-0.22
|7.37
|0.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|314.33
|-0.47
|292.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.62
|19.36
|15.84
|Depreciation
|8.46
|8.70
|9.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|31.88
|22.28
|26.79
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-34.28
|-4.76
|-11.76
|Other Income
|0.74
|0.85
|0.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-33.54
|-3.91
|-11.12
|Interest
|8.56
|9.33
|8.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-42.10
|-13.23
|-19.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.96
|-2.62
|P/L Before Tax
|-42.10
|-14.19
|-21.83
|Tax
|-10.47
|-3.30
|-4.71
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-31.63
|-10.90
|-17.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-31.63
|-10.90
|-17.13
|Equity Share Capital
|39.12
|39.12
|39.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.09
|-2.79
|-4.38
|Diluted EPS
|-8.09
|-2.79
|-4.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.09
|-2.79
|-4.38
|Diluted EPS
|-8.09
|-2.79
|-4.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited