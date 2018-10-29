Mawana Sugars Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 246.75 crore, up 41.22% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mawana Sugars are:
Net Sales at Rs 246.75 crore in September 2018 up 41.22% from Rs. 174.73 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.85 crore in September 2018 down 6.47% from Rs. 11.13 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.54 crore in September 2018 down 175.48% from Rs. 3.10 crore in September 2017.
Mawana Sugars shares closed at 59.40 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given 42.96% returns over the last 6 months and -50.62% over the last 12 months.
|
|Mawana Sugars
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|246.75
|330.83
|174.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|246.75
|330.83
|174.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.05
|230.68
|8.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|163.11
|-25.84
|97.17
|Power & Fuel
|35.02
|31.37
|36.87
|Employees Cost
|18.45
|17.33
|16.17
|Depreciation
|5.57
|5.53
|6.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|32.23
|30.18
|27.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-19.68
|41.58
|-16.94
|Other Income
|5.57
|1.83
|7.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.11
|43.41
|-9.32
|Interest
|3.90
|4.11
|4.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-18.01
|39.30
|-13.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-4.33
|P/L Before Tax
|-18.01
|39.30
|-18.28
|Tax
|-6.16
|15.48
|-7.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.85
|23.82
|-11.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.85
|23.82
|-11.13
|Equity Share Capital
|39.12
|39.12
|39.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.03
|6.09
|-2.85
|Diluted EPS
|-3.03
|6.09
|-2.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.03
|6.09
|-2.85
|Diluted EPS
|-3.03
|6.09
|-2.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited