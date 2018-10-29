Mawana Sugars Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 246.75 crore, up 41.22% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 246.75 crore in September 2018 up 41.22% from Rs. 174.73 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.85 crore in September 2018 down 6.47% from Rs. 11.13 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.54 crore in September 2018 down 175.48% from Rs. 3.10 crore in September 2017.

Mawana Sugars shares closed at 59.40 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given 42.96% returns over the last 6 months and -50.62% over the last 12 months.