App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 11:02 AM IST

Mawana Sugars Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 246.75 crore, up 41.22% Q-o-Q

Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mawana Sugars are:

Net Sales at Rs 246.75 crore in September 2018 up 41.22% from Rs. 174.73 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.85 crore in September 2018 down 6.47% from Rs. 11.13 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.54 crore in September 2018 down 175.48% from Rs. 3.10 crore in September 2017.

Mawana Sugars shares closed at 59.40 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given 42.96% returns over the last 6 months and -50.62% over the last 12 months.

Mawana Sugars
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 246.75 330.83 174.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 246.75 330.83 174.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 12.05 230.68 8.04
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 163.11 -25.84 97.17
Power & Fuel 35.02 31.37 36.87
Employees Cost 18.45 17.33 16.17
Depreciation 5.57 5.53 6.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.23 30.18 27.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -19.68 41.58 -16.94
Other Income 5.57 1.83 7.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -14.11 43.41 -9.32
Interest 3.90 4.11 4.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -18.01 39.30 -13.95
Exceptional Items -- -- -4.33
P/L Before Tax -18.01 39.30 -18.28
Tax -6.16 15.48 -7.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -11.85 23.82 -11.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -11.85 23.82 -11.13
Equity Share Capital 39.12 39.12 39.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.03 6.09 -2.85
Diluted EPS -3.03 6.09 -2.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.03 6.09 -2.85
Diluted EPS -3.03 6.09 -2.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 29, 2018 10:46 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Mawana Sugars #Results #sugar

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.