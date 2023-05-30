Mawana Sugars Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 350.33 crore, up 19.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 350.33 crore in March 2023 up 19.13% from Rs. 294.08 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.32 crore in March 2023 up 59.12% from Rs. 33.51 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.23 crore in March 2023 up 28.12% from Rs. 64.96 crore in March 2022.

Mawana Sugars EPS has increased to Rs. 13.63 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.57 in March 2022.

Mawana Sugars shares closed at 92.60 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.67% returns over the last 6 months and -20.24% over the last 12 months.