Mawana Sugars Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 289.72 crore, down 21.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 289.72 crore in March 2019 down 21.6% from Rs. 369.53 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.97 crore in March 2019 up 186.02% from Rs. 25.54 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.79 crore in March 2019 up 293.6% from Rs. 31.40 crore in March 2018.

Mawana Sugars EPS has increased to Rs. 5.62 in March 2019 from Rs. 6.53 in March 2018.

Mawana Sugars shares closed at 48.30 on May 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 7.33% returns over the last 6 months and 23.21% over the last 12 months.