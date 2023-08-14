English
    Mawana Sugars Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 326.14 crore, up 5.85% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mawana Sugars are:

    Net Sales at Rs 326.14 crore in June 2023 up 5.85% from Rs. 308.11 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.41 crore in June 2023 down 32.25% from Rs. 10.90 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.75 crore in June 2023 down 136.53% from Rs. 4.79 crore in June 2022.

    Mawana Sugars shares closed at 104.45 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.03% returns over the last 6 months and 20.82% over the last 12 months.

    Mawana Sugars
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations326.14350.33308.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations326.14350.33308.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials255.19562.24255.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.903.277.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks20.27-348.03-0.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.7620.0819.36
    Depreciation7.849.338.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.6430.6922.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.4672.75-4.76
    Other Income0.871.150.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.5973.90-3.91
    Interest9.645.939.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-19.2367.97-13.23
    Exceptional Items---0.66-0.96
    P/L Before Tax-19.2367.31-14.19
    Tax-4.8213.99-3.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-14.4153.32-10.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-14.4153.32-10.90
    Equity Share Capital39.1239.1239.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.6813.63-2.79
    Diluted EPS-3.6813.63-2.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.6813.63-2.79
    Diluted EPS-3.6813.63-2.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mawana Sugars #Results #sugar
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:44 am

