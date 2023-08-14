Mawana Sugars Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 326.14 crore, up 5.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 326.14 crore in June 2023 up 5.85% from Rs. 308.11 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.41 crore in June 2023 down 32.25% from Rs. 10.90 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.75 crore in June 2023 down 136.53% from Rs. 4.79 crore in June 2022.

Mawana Sugars shares closed at 104.45 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.03% returns over the last 6 months and 20.82% over the last 12 months.