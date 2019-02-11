Mawana Sugars Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 290.08 crore, down 19.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 290.08 crore in December 2018 down 19.45% from Rs. 360.14 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.50 crore in December 2018 down 54.57% from Rs. 18.71 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.20 crore in December 2018 down 31.18% from Rs. 38.07 crore in December 2017.

Mawana Sugars EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.17 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.78 in December 2017.

Mawana Sugars shares closed at 40.20 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 5.10% returns over the last 6 months and -33.39% over the last 12 months.