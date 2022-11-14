Mawana Sugars Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 341.43 crore, up 1.58% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 341.43 308.11 336.12 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 341.43 308.11 336.12 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2.64 255.63 3.13 Purchase of Traded Goods -0.22 7.37 0.04 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 314.23 -0.52 292.43 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 18.62 19.36 15.84 Depreciation 8.48 8.72 9.64 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 32.73 23.31 27.74 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -35.04 -5.76 -12.69 Other Income 0.66 0.84 0.31 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -34.38 -4.92 -12.38 Interest 8.58 9.35 8.11 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -42.96 -14.27 -20.49 Exceptional Items 0.07 -0.92 -2.62 P/L Before Tax -42.89 -15.19 -23.11 Tax -10.47 -3.30 -4.71 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -32.42 -11.89 -18.41 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -32.42 -11.89 -18.41 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -32.42 -11.89 -18.41 Equity Share Capital 39.12 39.12 39.12 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -8.29 -3.04 -4.61 Diluted EPS -8.29 -3.04 -4.61 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -8.29 -3.04 -4.61 Diluted EPS -8.29 -3.04 -4.61 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited