Mawana Sugars Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 341.43 crore, up 1.58% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:58 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mawana Sugars are:Net Sales at Rs 341.43 crore in September 2022 up 1.58% from Rs. 336.12 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.42 crore in September 2022 down 76.15% from Rs. 18.41 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 25.90 crore in September 2022 down 845.26% from Rs. 2.74 crore in September 2021. Mawana Sugars shares closed at 78.95 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.71% returns over the last 6 months and -9.77% over the last 12 months.
Mawana Sugars
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations341.43308.11336.12
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations341.43308.11336.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2.64255.633.13
Purchase of Traded Goods-0.227.370.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks314.23-0.52292.43
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost18.6219.3615.84
Depreciation8.488.729.64
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses32.7323.3127.74
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-35.04-5.76-12.69
Other Income0.660.840.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-34.38-4.92-12.38
Interest8.589.358.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-42.96-14.27-20.49
Exceptional Items0.07-0.92-2.62
P/L Before Tax-42.89-15.19-23.11
Tax-10.47-3.30-4.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-32.42-11.89-18.41
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-32.42-11.89-18.41
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-32.42-11.89-18.41
Equity Share Capital39.1239.1239.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-8.29-3.04-4.61
Diluted EPS-8.29-3.04-4.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-8.29-3.04-4.61
Diluted EPS-8.29-3.04-4.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Mawana Sugars #Results #sugar
first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm