Mawana Sugars Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 341.43 crore, up 1.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 341.43 crore in September 2022 up 1.58% from Rs. 336.12 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.42 crore in September 2022 down 76.15% from Rs. 18.41 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 25.90 crore in September 2022 down 845.26% from Rs. 2.74 crore in September 2021.