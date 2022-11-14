Mawana Sugars Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 341.43 crore, up 1.58% Y-o-Y
November 14, 2022 / 11:58 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mawana Sugars are:
Net Sales at Rs 341.43 crore in September 2022 up 1.58% from Rs. 336.12 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.42 crore in September 2022 down 76.15% from Rs. 18.41 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 25.90 crore in September 2022 down 845.26% from Rs. 2.74 crore in September 2021.
|Mawana Sugars shares closed at 78.95 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.71% returns over the last 6 months and -9.77% over the last 12 months.
|Mawana Sugars
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|341.43
|308.11
|336.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|341.43
|308.11
|336.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.64
|255.63
|3.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-0.22
|7.37
|0.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|314.23
|-0.52
|292.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.62
|19.36
|15.84
|Depreciation
|8.48
|8.72
|9.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|32.73
|23.31
|27.74
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-35.04
|-5.76
|-12.69
|Other Income
|0.66
|0.84
|0.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-34.38
|-4.92
|-12.38
|Interest
|8.58
|9.35
|8.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-42.96
|-14.27
|-20.49
|Exceptional Items
|0.07
|-0.92
|-2.62
|P/L Before Tax
|-42.89
|-15.19
|-23.11
|Tax
|-10.47
|-3.30
|-4.71
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-32.42
|-11.89
|-18.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-32.42
|-11.89
|-18.41
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-32.42
|-11.89
|-18.41
|Equity Share Capital
|39.12
|39.12
|39.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.29
|-3.04
|-4.61
|Diluted EPS
|-8.29
|-3.04
|-4.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.29
|-3.04
|-4.61
|Diluted EPS
|-8.29
|-3.04
|-4.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited