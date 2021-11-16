Mawana Sugars Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 336.12 crore, down 17.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 336.12 crore in September 2021 down 17.81% from Rs. 408.96 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.41 crore in September 2021 up 35.6% from Rs. 28.58 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.74 crore in September 2021 up 79.76% from Rs. 13.54 crore in September 2020.

Mawana Sugars shares closed at 82.65 on November 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 55.50% returns over the last 6 months and 255.48% over the last 12 months.