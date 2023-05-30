English
    Mawana Sugars Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 350.33 crore, up 19.13% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 04:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mawana Sugars are:

    Net Sales at Rs 350.33 crore in March 2023 up 19.13% from Rs. 294.08 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.14 crore in March 2023 up 67.93% from Rs. 31.05 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.95 crore in March 2023 up 28.43% from Rs. 63.81 crore in March 2022.

    Mawana Sugars EPS has increased to Rs. 13.33 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.94 in March 2022.

    Mawana Sugars shares closed at 92.60 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.67% returns over the last 6 months and -20.24% over the last 12 months.

    Mawana Sugars
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations350.33481.84294.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations350.33481.84294.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials562.24368.06525.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.270.020.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-348.0443.35-343.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.0820.1518.56
    Depreciation9.359.1010.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.6530.7831.65
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax71.7810.3951.66
    Other Income0.820.742.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.6011.1353.75
    Interest5.964.017.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax66.647.1246.35
    Exceptional Items-0.510.06-3.92
    P/L Before Tax66.137.1842.43
    Tax13.991.8711.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities52.145.3131.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period52.145.3131.05
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates52.145.3131.05
    Equity Share Capital39.1239.1239.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.331.367.94
    Diluted EPS13.331.367.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.331.367.94
    Diluted EPS13.331.367.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
