Mawana Sugars Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 440.14 crore, up 51.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 440.14 crore in March 2020 up 51.92% from Rs. 289.72 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 56.81 crore in March 2020 down 365.72% from Rs. 21.38 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.62 crore in March 2020 down 16.33% from Rs. 60.50 crore in March 2019.

Mawana Sugars shares closed at 32.75 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.24% returns over the last 6 months and -25.40% over the last 12 months.