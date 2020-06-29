Mawana Sugars Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 440.14 crore, up 51.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mawana Sugars are:
Net Sales at Rs 440.14 crore in March 2020 up 51.92% from Rs. 289.72 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 56.81 crore in March 2020 down 365.72% from Rs. 21.38 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.62 crore in March 2020 down 16.33% from Rs. 60.50 crore in March 2019.
Mawana Sugars shares closed at 32.75 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.24% returns over the last 6 months and -25.40% over the last 12 months.
|Mawana Sugars
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|440.14
|400.37
|289.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|440.14
|400.37
|289.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|492.24
|319.94
|488.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.56
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-188.37
|-18.86
|-356.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.75
|21.01
|22.38
|Depreciation
|16.76
|16.25
|16.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|64.61
|69.45
|76.48
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|32.60
|-7.43
|42.50
|Other Income
|1.27
|1.56
|1.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|33.86
|-5.86
|44.23
|Interest
|5.74
|5.06
|9.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|28.12
|-10.93
|34.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|28.12
|-10.93
|34.57
|Tax
|84.93
|-3.45
|13.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-56.81
|-7.48
|21.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-56.81
|-7.48
|21.52
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-0.15
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-56.81
|-7.48
|21.38
|Equity Share Capital
|39.12
|39.12
|39.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.52
|-1.91
|5.46
|Diluted EPS
|-14.52
|-1.91
|5.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.52
|-1.91
|5.46
|Diluted EPS
|-14.52
|-1.91
|5.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 10:15 am