Mawana Sugars Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 487.59 crore, up 27.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 487.59 crore in December 2021 up 27.75% from Rs. 381.69 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.19 crore in December 2021 up 170.99% from Rs. 21.39 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.24 crore in December 2021 up 2102.5% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2020.

Mawana Sugars EPS has increased to Rs. 3.88 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.47 in December 2020.

Mawana Sugars shares closed at 97.55 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.47% returns over the last 6 months and 189.47% over the last 12 months.