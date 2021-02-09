Mawana Sugars Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 381.69 crore, down 4.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 381.69 crore in December 2020 down 4.67% from Rs. 400.37 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.39 crore in December 2020 down 186.04% from Rs. 7.48 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2020 down 84.6% from Rs. 10.39 crore in December 2019.

Mawana Sugars shares closed at 34.25 on February 08, 2021 (NSE)