Mauria Udyog Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.05 crore, up 12.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mauria Udyog are:
Net Sales at Rs 70.05 crore in September 2022 up 12.03% from Rs. 62.53 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.91 crore in September 2022 down 1171.12% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.11 crore in September 2022 up 104.61% from Rs. 1.52 crore in September 2021.
Mauria Udyog shares closed at 3.98 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.97% returns over the last 6 months and 142.68% over the last 12 months.
|
|Mauria Udyog
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|70.05
|56.08
|62.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|70.05
|56.08
|62.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|35.07
|36.45
|36.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.00
|0.00
|1.28
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.30
|-4.56
|-0.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.70
|2.56
|2.40
|Depreciation
|0.87
|0.84
|1.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|32.23
|25.33
|22.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.12
|-4.53
|-0.34
|Other Income
|3.36
|4.44
|0.78
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.24
|-0.09
|0.43
|Interest
|1.84
|1.48
|1.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.40
|-1.56
|-0.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.40
|-1.56
|-0.99
|Tax
|7.30
|-0.45
|-0.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.91
|-1.12
|-0.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.91
|-1.12
|-0.54
|Equity Share Capital
|13.32
|13.32
|13.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.52
|-0.08
|-0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.52
|-0.08
|-0.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.52
|-0.08
|-0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.52
|-0.08
|-0.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited