Mauria Udyog Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.05 crore, up 12.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.05 crore in September 2022 up 12.03% from Rs. 62.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.91 crore in September 2022 down 1171.12% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.11 crore in September 2022 up 104.61% from Rs. 1.52 crore in September 2021.

Mauria Udyog shares closed at 3.98 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.97% returns over the last 6 months and 142.68% over the last 12 months.