Mauria Udyog Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.05 crore, up 12.03% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mauria Udyog are:

Net Sales at Rs 70.05 crore in September 2022 up 12.03% from Rs. 62.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.91 crore in September 2022 down 1171.12% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.11 crore in September 2022 up 104.61% from Rs. 1.52 crore in September 2021.

Mauria Udyog shares closed at 3.98 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.97% returns over the last 6 months and 142.68% over the last 12 months.

Mauria Udyog
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 70.05 56.08 62.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 70.05 56.08 62.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 35.07 36.45 36.40
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.00 0.00 1.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.30 -4.56 -0.75
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.70 2.56 2.40
Depreciation 0.87 0.84 1.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.23 25.33 22.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.12 -4.53 -0.34
Other Income 3.36 4.44 0.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.24 -0.09 0.43
Interest 1.84 1.48 1.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.40 -1.56 -0.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.40 -1.56 -0.99
Tax 7.30 -0.45 -0.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.91 -1.12 -0.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.91 -1.12 -0.54
Equity Share Capital 13.32 13.32 13.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.52 -0.08 -0.41
Diluted EPS -0.52 -0.08 -0.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.52 -0.08 -0.41
Diluted EPS -0.52 -0.08 -0.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

