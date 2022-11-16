English
    Mauria Udyog Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.05 crore, up 12.03% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mauria Udyog are:

    Net Sales at Rs 70.05 crore in September 2022 up 12.03% from Rs. 62.53 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.91 crore in September 2022 down 1171.12% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.11 crore in September 2022 up 104.61% from Rs. 1.52 crore in September 2021.

    Mauria Udyog shares closed at 3.98 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.97% returns over the last 6 months and 142.68% over the last 12 months.

    Mauria Udyog
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations70.0556.0862.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations70.0556.0862.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials35.0736.4536.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.000.001.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.30-4.56-0.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.702.562.40
    Depreciation0.870.841.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.2325.3322.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.12-4.53-0.34
    Other Income3.364.440.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.24-0.090.43
    Interest1.841.481.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.40-1.56-0.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.40-1.56-0.99
    Tax7.30-0.45-0.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.91-1.12-0.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.91-1.12-0.54
    Equity Share Capital13.3213.3213.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.52-0.08-0.41
    Diluted EPS-0.52-0.08-0.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.52-0.08-0.41
    Diluted EPS-0.52-0.08-0.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

