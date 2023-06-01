Mauria Udyog Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 63.94 crore, down 10.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.94 crore in March 2023 down 10.5% from Rs. 71.45 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2023 down 61.23% from Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.96 crore in March 2023 up 996.3% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

Mauria Udyog shares closed at 4.13 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.70% returns over the last 6 months and 4.82% over the last 12 months.