    Mauria Udyog Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 63.94 crore, down 10.5% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mauria Udyog are:

    Net Sales at Rs 63.94 crore in March 2023 down 10.5% from Rs. 71.45 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2023 down 61.23% from Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.96 crore in March 2023 up 996.3% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

    Mauria Udyog shares closed at 4.13 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.70% returns over the last 6 months and 4.82% over the last 12 months.

    Mauria Udyog
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations63.9441.6271.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations63.9441.6271.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials41.0821.5133.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.500.000.61
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.46-0.7410.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.653.142.48
    Depreciation0.420.880.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.3916.9026.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.37-0.08-2.85
    Other Income-0.8318.032.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.5417.95-0.58
    Interest4.1118.121.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.57-0.17-2.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.57-0.17-2.17
    Tax0.12-0.69-1.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.690.52-1.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.690.52-1.05
    Equity Share Capital13.3213.3213.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.130.04-0.08
    Diluted EPS-0.130.04-0.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.130.04-0.08
    Diluted EPS-0.130.04-0.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

