Mauria Udyog Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 63.94 crore, down 10.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mauria Udyog are:
Net Sales at Rs 63.94 crore in March 2023 down 10.5% from Rs. 71.45 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2023 down 61.23% from Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.96 crore in March 2023 up 996.3% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.
Mauria Udyog shares closed at 4.13 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.70% returns over the last 6 months and 4.82% over the last 12 months.
|Mauria Udyog
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|63.94
|41.62
|71.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|63.94
|41.62
|71.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|41.08
|21.51
|33.89
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.50
|0.00
|0.61
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.46
|-0.74
|10.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.65
|3.14
|2.48
|Depreciation
|0.42
|0.88
|0.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.39
|16.90
|26.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.37
|-0.08
|-2.85
|Other Income
|-0.83
|18.03
|2.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.54
|17.95
|-0.58
|Interest
|4.11
|18.12
|1.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.57
|-0.17
|-2.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.57
|-0.17
|-2.17
|Tax
|0.12
|-0.69
|-1.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.69
|0.52
|-1.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.69
|0.52
|-1.05
|Equity Share Capital
|13.32
|13.32
|13.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|0.04
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|0.04
|-0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|0.04
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|0.04
|-0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited