Mauria Udyog Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.45 crore, up 43.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.45 crore in March 2022 up 43.41% from Rs. 49.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2022 up 98.35% from Rs. 63.47 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022 up 100.4% from Rs. 67.92 crore in March 2021.

Mauria Udyog shares closed at 3.85 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 81.60% returns over the last 6 months and 121.26% over the last 12 months.