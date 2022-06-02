 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mauria Udyog Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.45 crore, up 43.41% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mauria Udyog are:

Net Sales at Rs 71.45 crore in March 2022 up 43.41% from Rs. 49.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2022 up 98.35% from Rs. 63.47 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022 up 100.4% from Rs. 67.92 crore in March 2021.

Mauria Udyog shares closed at 3.85 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 81.60% returns over the last 6 months and 121.26% over the last 12 months.

Mauria Udyog
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 71.45 56.90 49.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 71.45 56.90 49.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 33.89 28.31 28.21
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.61 0.29 -0.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.02 4.87 -2.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.48 2.19 1.73
Depreciation 0.85 0.66 0.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26.44 24.15 93.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.85 -3.57 -72.49
Other Income 2.27 1.81 3.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.58 -1.75 -68.88
Interest 1.60 1.40 4.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.17 -3.16 -73.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.17 -3.16 -73.25
Tax -1.13 -4.33 -9.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.05 1.18 -63.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.05 1.18 -63.47
Equity Share Capital 13.32 13.32 13.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 0.88 -47.65
Diluted EPS -0.08 0.88 -47.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 0.88 -47.65
Diluted EPS -0.08 0.88 -47.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
