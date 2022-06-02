Mauria Udyog Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.45 crore, up 43.41% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mauria Udyog are:
Net Sales at Rs 71.45 crore in March 2022 up 43.41% from Rs. 49.82 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2022 up 98.35% from Rs. 63.47 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022 up 100.4% from Rs. 67.92 crore in March 2021.
Mauria Udyog shares closed at 3.85 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 81.60% returns over the last 6 months and 121.26% over the last 12 months.
|Mauria Udyog
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|71.45
|56.90
|49.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|71.45
|56.90
|49.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|33.89
|28.31
|28.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.61
|0.29
|-0.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.02
|4.87
|-2.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.48
|2.19
|1.73
|Depreciation
|0.85
|0.66
|0.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|26.44
|24.15
|93.87
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.85
|-3.57
|-72.49
|Other Income
|2.27
|1.81
|3.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.58
|-1.75
|-68.88
|Interest
|1.60
|1.40
|4.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.17
|-3.16
|-73.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.17
|-3.16
|-73.25
|Tax
|-1.13
|-4.33
|-9.78
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.05
|1.18
|-63.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.05
|1.18
|-63.47
|Equity Share Capital
|13.32
|13.32
|13.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|0.88
|-47.65
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|0.88
|-47.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|0.88
|-47.65
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|0.88
|-47.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited