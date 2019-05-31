Mauria Udyog Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 276.73 crore, down 20.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mauria Udyog are:
Net Sales at Rs 276.73 crore in March 2019 down 20.83% from Rs. 349.53 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2019 down 651.42% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.22 crore in March 2019 up 38.46% from Rs. 10.27 crore in March 2018.
Mauria Udyog shares closed at 253.85 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given 42.81% returns over the last 6 months and 32.18% over the last 12 months.
|
|Mauria Udyog
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|276.73
|282.99
|349.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|276.73
|282.99
|349.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.99
|43.05
|65.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|213.27
|195.03
|225.13
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.79
|-2.21
|11.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.80
|2.28
|3.36
|Depreciation
|1.54
|1.26
|1.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.78
|34.66
|34.42
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.56
|8.92
|8.92
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.13
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.68
|9.05
|8.97
|Interest
|14.20
|8.07
|8.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.52
|0.98
|0.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|2.06
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.52
|0.98
|3.02
|Tax
|-0.17
|0.35
|3.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.35
|0.63
|-0.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.27
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.08
|0.63
|-0.14
|Equity Share Capital
|13.32
|13.32
|13.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.75
|0.47
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.75
|0.47
|0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.75
|0.47
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.75
|0.47
|0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited