Mauria Udyog Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 276.73 crore, down 20.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 276.73 crore in March 2019 down 20.83% from Rs. 349.53 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2019 down 651.42% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.22 crore in March 2019 up 38.46% from Rs. 10.27 crore in March 2018.

Mauria Udyog shares closed at 253.85 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given 42.81% returns over the last 6 months and 32.18% over the last 12 months.