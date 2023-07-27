English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mauria Udyog Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 78.73 crore, up 40.38% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 03:32 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mauria Udyog are:Net Sales at Rs 78.73 crore in June 2023 up 40.38% from Rs. 56.08 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.14 crore in June 2023 up 649.98% from Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.83 crore in June 2023 up 944% from Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2022.
    Mauria Udyog EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2022.Mauria Udyog shares closed at 8.79 on July 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 76.86% returns over the last 6 months and 171.30% over the last 12 months.
    Mauria Udyog
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations78.7363.9456.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations78.7363.9456.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials43.5441.0836.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.200.500.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.09-5.46-4.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.123.652.56
    Depreciation0.830.420.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.5920.3925.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.543.37-4.53
    Other Income4.46-0.834.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.002.54-0.09
    Interest4.514.111.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.49-1.57-1.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.49-1.57-1.56
    Tax-3.650.12-0.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.14-1.69-1.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.14-1.69-1.12
    Equity Share Capital13.3213.3213.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.46-0.13-0.08
    Diluted EPS0.46-0.13-0.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.46-0.13-0.08
    Diluted EPS0.46-0.13-0.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mauria Udyog #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Jul 27, 2023 03:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!