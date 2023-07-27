Mauria Udyog Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 78.73 crore, up 40.38% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 78.73 63.94 56.08 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 78.73 63.94 56.08 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 43.54 41.08 36.45 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.20 0.50 0.00 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.09 -5.46 -4.56 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 3.12 3.65 2.56 Depreciation 0.83 0.42 0.84 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 29.59 20.39 25.33 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.54 3.37 -4.53 Other Income 4.46 -0.83 4.44 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.00 2.54 -0.09 Interest 4.51 4.11 1.48 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.49 -1.57 -1.56 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 2.49 -1.57 -1.56 Tax -3.65 0.12 -0.45 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.14 -1.69 -1.12 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.14 -1.69 -1.12 Equity Share Capital 13.32 13.32 13.32 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.46 -0.13 -0.08 Diluted EPS 0.46 -0.13 -0.08 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.46 -0.13 -0.08 Diluted EPS 0.46 -0.13 -0.08 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited