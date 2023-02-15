 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mauria Udyog Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.62 crore, down 26.86% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mauria Udyog are:

Net Sales at Rs 41.62 crore in December 2022 down 26.86% from Rs. 56.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2022 down 55.6% from Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.83 crore in December 2022 up 1827.52% from Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2021.

Mauria Udyog
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 41.62 70.05 56.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 41.62 70.05 56.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 21.51 35.07 28.31
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.00 0.00 0.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.74 0.30 4.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.14 2.70 2.19
Depreciation 0.88 0.87 0.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.90 32.23 24.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.08 -1.12 -3.57
Other Income 18.03 3.36 1.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.95 2.24 -1.75
Interest 18.12 1.84 1.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.17 0.40 -3.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.17 0.40 -3.16
Tax -0.69 7.30 -4.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.52 -6.91 1.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.52 -6.91 1.18
Equity Share Capital 13.32 13.32 13.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.04 -0.52 0.88
Diluted EPS 0.04 -0.52 0.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.04 -0.52 0.88
Diluted EPS 0.04 -0.52 0.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
