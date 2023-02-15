Mauria Udyog Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.62 crore, down 26.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.62 crore in December 2022 down 26.86% from Rs. 56.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2022 down 55.6% from Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.83 crore in December 2022 up 1827.52% from Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2021.