Mauria Udyog Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.62 crore, down 26.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.62 crore in December 2022 down 26.86% from Rs. 56.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2022 down 55.6% from Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.83 crore in December 2022 up 1827.52% from Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2021.

Mauria Udyog EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.88 in December 2021.

Mauria Udyog shares closed at 5.51 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 83.67% returns over the last 6 months and 32.45% over the last 12 months.