    Mauria Udyog Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.62 crore, down 26.86% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mauria Udyog are:

    Net Sales at Rs 41.62 crore in December 2022 down 26.86% from Rs. 56.90 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2022 down 55.6% from Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.83 crore in December 2022 up 1827.52% from Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2021.

    Mauria Udyog EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.88 in December 2021.

    Mauria Udyog shares closed at 5.51 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 83.67% returns over the last 6 months and 32.45% over the last 12 months.

    Mauria Udyog
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations41.6270.0556.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations41.6270.0556.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.5135.0728.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.000.000.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.740.304.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.142.702.19
    Depreciation0.880.870.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.9032.2324.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.08-1.12-3.57
    Other Income18.033.361.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.952.24-1.75
    Interest18.121.841.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.170.40-3.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.170.40-3.16
    Tax-0.697.30-4.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.52-6.911.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.52-6.911.18
    Equity Share Capital13.3213.3213.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.04-0.520.88
    Diluted EPS0.04-0.520.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.04-0.520.88
    Diluted EPS0.04-0.520.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 15, 2023 10:11 am