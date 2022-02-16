Mauria Udyog Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 56.90 crore, up 58.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.90 crore in December 2021 up 58.19% from Rs. 35.97 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2021 down 56.41% from Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2021 down 144.67% from Rs. 2.44 crore in December 2020.

Mauria Udyog EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.88 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.03 in December 2020.

Mauria Udyog shares closed at 41.60 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 131.11% returns over the last 6 months and 206.33% over the last 12 months.