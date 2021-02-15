Mauria Udyog Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 35.97 crore, up 91.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.97 crore in December 2020 up 91.89% from Rs. 18.74 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2020 up 585.74% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.44 crore in December 2020 down 69.91% from Rs. 8.11 crore in December 2019.

Mauria Udyog EPS has increased to Rs. 2.03 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.42 in December 2019.

Mauria Udyog shares closed at 12.94 on February 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 13.61% returns over the last 6 months and -81.79% over the last 12 months.