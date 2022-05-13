 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Matrimony.com Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.45 crore, up 9.66% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2022 / 12:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Matrimony.com are:

Net Sales at Rs 109.45 crore in March 2022 up 9.66% from Rs. 99.81 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.40 crore in March 2022 up 31.7% from Rs. 10.18 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.66 crore in March 2022 up 20.53% from Rs. 21.29 crore in March 2021.

Matrimony.com EPS has increased to Rs. 5.85 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.46 in March 2021.

Matrimony.com shares closed at 670.70 on May 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.01% returns over the last 6 months and -24.12% over the last 12 months.

Matrimony.com
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 109.45 107.34 99.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 109.45 107.34 99.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 33.07 33.24 31.70
Depreciation 6.70 6.62 6.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 42.48 -- 38.83
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.75 54.42 12.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.46 13.06 9.98
Other Income 6.50 4.91 4.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.96 17.97 14.81
Interest 1.35 1.39 1.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.61 16.59 13.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.61 16.59 13.58
Tax 4.20 4.00 3.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.40 12.59 10.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.40 12.59 10.18
Equity Share Capital 11.45 11.45 11.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.85 5.50 4.46
Diluted EPS 5.85 5.49 4.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.85 5.50 4.46
Diluted EPS 5.85 5.49 4.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 13, 2022 12:10 pm
