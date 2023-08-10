Matrimony.com Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 121.35 crore, up 6.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 121.35 crore in June 2023 up 6.18% from Rs. 114.29 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.81 crore in June 2023 up 7.2% from Rs. 12.88 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.44 crore in June 2023 up 5.59% from Rs. 25.04 crore in June 2022.

Matrimony.com EPS has increased to Rs. 6.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.62 in June 2022.

Matrimony.com shares closed at 700.35 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.58% returns over the last 6 months and -12.77% over the last 12 months.