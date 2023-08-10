English
    Matrimony.com Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 121.35 crore, up 6.18% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Matrimony.com are:

    Net Sales at Rs 121.35 crore in June 2023 up 6.18% from Rs. 114.29 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.81 crore in June 2023 up 7.2% from Rs. 12.88 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.44 crore in June 2023 up 5.59% from Rs. 25.04 crore in June 2022.

    Matrimony.com EPS has increased to Rs. 6.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.62 in June 2022.

    Matrimony.com shares closed at 700.35 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.58% returns over the last 6 months and -12.77% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations121.35112.78114.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations121.35112.78114.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost37.1234.4435.75
    Depreciation6.937.027.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses44.2646.6143.72
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.8916.0915.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.168.6312.13
    Other Income7.356.395.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.5115.0217.64
    Interest1.331.391.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.1813.6316.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.1813.6316.10
    Tax4.372.163.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.8111.4712.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.8111.4712.88
    Equity Share Capital11.1311.1311.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.205.155.62
    Diluted EPS6.205.155.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.205.155.62
    Diluted EPS6.205.155.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:33 am

