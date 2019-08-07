Matrimony.com Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 94.39 crore, up 13.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Matrimony.com are:

Net Sales at Rs 94.39 crore in June 2019 up 13.51% from Rs. 83.15 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.64 crore in June 2019 down 13.71% from Rs. 10.01 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.37 crore in June 2019 up 37.36% from Rs. 14.83 crore in June 2018.

Matrimony.com EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.80 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.41 in June 2018.

Matrimony.com shares closed at 461.10 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given 12.99% returns over the last 6 months and -37.71% over the last 12 months.