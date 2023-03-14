English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Matrimony.com Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.56 crore, up 1.13% Y-o-Y

    March 14, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Matrimony.com are:

    Net Sales at Rs 108.56 crore in December 2022 up 1.13% from Rs. 107.34 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.31 crore in December 2022 down 10.18% from Rs. 12.59 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.94 crore in December 2022 down 10.78% from Rs. 24.59 crore in December 2021.

    Matrimony.com EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.50 in December 2021.

    Matrimony.com shares closed at 523.50 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.66% returns over the last 6 months and -25.24% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations108.56113.03107.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations108.56113.03107.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost36.0535.8433.24
    Depreciation7.107.416.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses46.13----
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.4359.3354.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.8510.4413.06
    Other Income10.995.144.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.8415.5817.97
    Interest1.451.501.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.3914.0916.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.3914.0916.59
    Tax2.082.024.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.3112.0712.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.3112.0712.59
    Equity Share Capital11.1311.1311.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.085.335.50
    Diluted EPS5.085.335.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.085.335.50
    Diluted EPS5.085.335.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Mar 14, 2023 10:33 am