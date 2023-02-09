Matrimony.com Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.56 crore, up 1.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108.56 crore in December 2022 up 1.13% from Rs. 107.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.31 crore in December 2022 down 10.18% from Rs. 12.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.94 crore in December 2022 down 10.78% from Rs. 24.59 crore in December 2021.