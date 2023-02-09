English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Matrimony.com Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.56 crore, up 1.13% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:13 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Matrimony.com are:

    Net Sales at Rs 108.56 crore in December 2022 up 1.13% from Rs. 107.34 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.31 crore in December 2022 down 10.18% from Rs. 12.59 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.94 crore in December 2022 down 10.78% from Rs. 24.59 crore in December 2021.

    Matrimony.com
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations108.56113.03107.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations108.56113.03107.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost36.0535.8433.24
    Depreciation7.107.416.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses46.13----
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.4359.3354.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.8510.4413.06
    Other Income10.995.144.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.8415.5817.97
    Interest1.451.501.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.3914.0916.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.3914.0916.59
    Tax2.082.024.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.3112.0712.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.3112.0712.59
    Equity Share Capital11.1311.1311.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.085.335.50
    Diluted EPS5.085.335.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.085.335.50
    Diluted EPS5.085.335.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited