Matrimony.com Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 95.38 crore, up 7.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.38 crore in December 2020 up 7.49% from Rs. 88.74 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.06 crore in December 2020 up 126% from Rs. 4.89 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.93 crore in December 2020 up 54% from Rs. 14.24 crore in December 2019.

Matrimony.com EPS has increased to Rs. 4.85 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.15 in December 2019.

Matrimony.com shares closed at 844.45 on February 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 36.15% returns over the last 6 months and 90.36% over the last 12 months.