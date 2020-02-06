Matrimony.com Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 88.74 crore, up 4.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.74 crore in December 2019 up 4.73% from Rs. 84.74 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.89 crore in December 2019 down 24.9% from Rs. 6.52 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.24 crore in December 2019 up 45.31% from Rs. 9.80 crore in December 2018.

Matrimony.com EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.15 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.87 in December 2018.

Matrimony.com shares closed at 429.85 on February 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -24.37% returns over the last 6 months and 1.70% over the last 12 months.