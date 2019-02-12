Matrimony.com Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 84.74 crore, up 10.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.74 crore in December 2018 up 10.28% from Rs. 76.83 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.52 crore in December 2018 down 61.36% from Rs. 16.86 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.80 crore in December 2018 down 25.48% from Rs. 13.15 crore in December 2017.

Matrimony.com EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.87 in December 2018 from Rs. 7.75 in December 2017.

Matrimony.com shares closed at 461.10 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -23.12% returns over the last 6 months and -48.41% over the last 12 months.