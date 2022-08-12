Matrimony.com reports standalone Q1 net at Rs 12.88 crore

Online matrimonial services provider Matrimony.com Ltd has reported a marginal decline in its standalone net profit for the April-June 2022 quarter at Rs 12.88 crore, the company said on Friday.

The city-headquartered company had reported standalone net profit at Rs 14.10 crore during corresponding quarter previous year, a company statement said.

For the year ending March 31, 2022 the standalone net profit was at Rs 56.98 crore. Total income during the quarter under review grew to Rs 119.79 crore, from Rs 109.21 crore registered in the same period previous year.

For the year ending March 31, 2022, the standalone total income was at Rs 450.86 crore. In a statement, company Chairman and Managing Director Murugavel Janakiraman said, "A good start to the year with a double digit year-on-year billing growth. It is also heartening to see our paid subscriptions grow 13.8 per cent year-on-year giving us the confidence that strategic priorities are making good progress."

"We will continue to strengthen these focus areas to maintain this momentum," he said. The consolidated revenue during the quarter under review witnessed a growth of 4.9 per cent by reporting Rs 116 crore while the billing grew by Rs 116.50 crore, the company said.