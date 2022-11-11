Matrimony.com Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.86 crore, up 4.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.86 crore in September 2022 up 4.45% from Rs. 109.97 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.71 crore in September 2022 down 29.34% from Rs. 16.57 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.72 crore in September 2022 down 24.84% from Rs. 30.23 crore in September 2021.

Matrimony.com EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.24 in September 2021.

Matrimony.com shares closed at 619.10 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.89% returns over the last 6 months and -39.52% over the last 12 months.