Matrimony.com Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.58 crore, up 9.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.58 crore in March 2022 up 9.35% from Rs. 101.12 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.70 crore in March 2022 up 15.58% from Rs. 10.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.32 crore in March 2022 up 14.45% from Rs. 21.25 crore in March 2021.

Matrimony.com EPS has increased to Rs. 5.11 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.44 in March 2021.

Matrimony.com shares closed at 670.70 on May 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.01% returns over the last 6 months and -24.12% over the last 12 months.