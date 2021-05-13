Matrimony.com Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 101.12 crore, up 7.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 101.12 crore in March 2021 up 7.46% from Rs. 94.10 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.13 crore in March 2021 up 49.36% from Rs. 6.78 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.25 crore in March 2021 up 20.19% from Rs. 17.68 crore in March 2020.

Matrimony.com EPS has increased to Rs. 4.44 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.98 in March 2020.

Matrimony.com shares closed at 917.25 on May 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.60% returns over the last 6 months and 183.71% over the last 12 months.