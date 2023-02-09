Matrimony.com Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.38 crore, up 1.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.38 crore in December 2022 up 1.73% from Rs. 108.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.60 crore in December 2022 up 0.93% from Rs. 11.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.46 crore in December 2022 down 6.03% from Rs. 23.90 crore in December 2021.