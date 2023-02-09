 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Matrimony.com Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.38 crore, up 1.73% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 05:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Matrimony.com are:

Net Sales at Rs 110.38 crore in December 2022 up 1.73% from Rs. 108.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.60 crore in December 2022 up 0.93% from Rs. 11.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.46 crore in December 2022 down 6.03% from Rs. 23.90 crore in December 2021.

Matrimony.com
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 110.38 114.86 108.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 110.38 114.86 108.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 36.58 36.35 33.77
Depreciation 7.36 7.67 6.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 46.15 -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.17 60.00 54.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.12 10.84 12.91
Other Income 9.98 4.21 4.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.10 15.05 17.01
Interest 1.46 1.51 1.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.64 13.55 15.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.64 13.55 15.60
Tax 2.02 1.96 3.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.62 11.58 11.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.62 11.58 11.65
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.01 0.13 -0.15
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 11.60 11.71 11.50
Equity Share Capital 11.13 11.13 11.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.21 5.17 5.02
Diluted EPS 5.21 5.16 5.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.21 5.17 5.02
Diluted EPS 5.21 5.16 5.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
