English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Matrimony.com Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.38 crore, up 1.73% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:20 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Matrimony.com are:

    Net Sales at Rs 110.38 crore in December 2022 up 1.73% from Rs. 108.50 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.60 crore in December 2022 up 0.93% from Rs. 11.50 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.46 crore in December 2022 down 6.03% from Rs. 23.90 crore in December 2021.

    Matrimony.com
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations110.38114.86108.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations110.38114.86108.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost36.5836.3533.77
    Depreciation7.367.676.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses46.15----
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.1760.0054.93
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.1210.8412.91
    Other Income9.984.214.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.1015.0517.01
    Interest1.461.511.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.6413.5515.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.6413.5515.60
    Tax2.021.963.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.6211.5811.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.6211.5811.65
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.010.13-0.15
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.6011.7111.50
    Equity Share Capital11.1311.1311.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.215.175.02
    Diluted EPS5.215.165.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.215.175.02
    Diluted EPS5.215.165.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited