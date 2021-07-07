Matra Kaushal Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore, up 23.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore in March 2021 up 23.56% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021 down 26.31% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021 down 30.43% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2020.

Matra Kaushal EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2020.

Matra Kaushal shares closed at 2.16 on January 07, 2019 (BSE)