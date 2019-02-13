Matra Kaushal Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 78.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2018 down 78.2% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 down 6.69% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 down 0% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.

Matra Kaushal shares closed at 2.16 on January 07, 2019 (BSE)