Mathew Easow Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore, down 12.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore in September 2022 down 12.44% from Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 6500% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2022 down 12% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021.

Mathew Easow EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2021.

Mathew Easow shares closed at 5.97 on November 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.78% returns over the last 12 months.