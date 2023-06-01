Mathew Easow Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore, up 4.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore in March 2023 up 4.33% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 289.29% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2023 up 166.23% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2022.

Mathew Easow EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.

Mathew Easow shares closed at 6.30 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.48% returns over the last 6 months